Health officials report 933 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 933 new COVID-19 cases statewide with an increase of 14 deaths.
The department says there are now 171,824 total cases with 166,799 confirmed and 5,025 probable. The death toll has hit 2,078 with 696 hospitalizations in the Volunteer State.
According to TDH, 155,865 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
Shelby County Health Department reported three new coronavirus deaths and 122 new cases on Sunday.
The total case count for Shelby County has risen to 29,012 of which 28,657 are confirmed and 233 are probable.
SCHD has also identified 418 total deaths of which 399 are confirmed and 16 are probable.
As county health officials reported Saturday, there are still 1,412 active cases and 27,063 recoveries. There are also still 9,327 people in quarantine.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
