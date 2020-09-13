Rain chances continue for Sunday

It is a foggy start to the day across the Mid-South. Once the fog lifts, we are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region. Showers and storms are again possible across parts of the area. Flash flooding cannot be ruled out in parts of the area. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s with northeast winds around 5 mph. Tonight, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with lows near 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Isolated showers are possible during the overnight.