Rain chances continue for Sunday

A boundary will bring the chance for more rain to the Mid-South. With some areas seeing heavy downpours and flash flooding.
It is a foggy start to the day across the Mid-South. Once the fog lifts, we are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region. Showers and storms are again possible across parts of the area. Flash flooding cannot be ruled out in parts of the area. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s with northeast winds around 5 mph. Tonight, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with lows near 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Isolated showers are possible during the overnight.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Highs: Middle to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Lows: Upper 60s to lower 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with the small chance for a shower or two, highs will warm into the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday we will again see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking scattered showers and storms with cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Right now, the long-range forecast is looking pleasant for the weekend as high pressure builds back into the Mid-South. Expect highs in the 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
