Attorneys for Pervis Payne seek to stop execution over intellectual disability claim

According to Payne’s complaint, family, friends, teachers, and peers recognized that he had an intellectual disability from an early age. He had trouble learning to read, do math, and follow instructions and was unable to finish high school, although he worked hard and never presented any disciplinary problems. At home, he was not able to perform chores like ironing his clothes or helping younger siblings with their homework. Payne’s next-door neighbor remembered that he could not feed himself until he was five.