AutoZone Liberty Bowl awards teacher in recognition of Extra Yard for Teachers Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AutoZone Liberty Bowl along with the College Football Playoff Foundation awarded a long-time educator at a Mid-South high school with a special surprise Monday.
Whitehaven High School teacher Cynthia Cross-Green walked into a room with officials from the Autozone Liberty Bowl, her husband and other educators thinking she was attending a training session.
But was soon greeted with a big hug from the school’s mascot as she accepted her $1,000 award. The award will help her provide the needed resources for her students as they work to learn through the current health crisis.
“I feel elated and I think this is very nice! I am very surprised," said Cross-Green.
Cross-Green has been educating students at Whitehaven High School for 24 years.
The surprising announcement comes in recognition of “The Big Day,” a kickoff event for “Extra Yard for Teachers Week.”
