AutoZone Liberty Bowl awards teacher in recognition of Extra Yard for Teachers Week

WATCH: AutoZone Liberty Bowl announcement awarding teacher
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 14, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 10:42 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AutoZone Liberty Bowl along with the College Football Playoff Foundation awarded a long-time educator at a Mid-South high school with a special surprise Monday.

Whitehaven High School teacher Cynthia Cross-Green walked into a room with officials from the Autozone Liberty Bowl, her husband and other educators thinking she was attending a training session.

But was soon greeted with a big hug from the school’s mascot as she accepted her $1,000 award. The award will help her provide the needed resources for her students as they work to learn through the current health crisis.

“I feel elated and I think this is very nice! I am very surprised," said Cross-Green.

Cross-Green has been educating students at Whitehaven High School for 24 years.

The surprising announcement comes in recognition of “The Big Day,” a kickoff event for “Extra Yard for Teachers Week.”

