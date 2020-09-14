Best Life: Common household items poisonous to pets

With their sniffing snouts and mischievous mouths, pets are always putting the strangest things in their mouths. But did you know some everyday items and foods could be downright dangerous to your pet’s health? Raw bread dough is an unexpected poisonous hazard for dogs. The yeast cells produce ethanol, which can quickly raise your dog’s blood-alcohol level causing alcohol poisoning. Avocados are mildly poisonous to cats and dogs, but can be deadly to horses, birds and rabbits.