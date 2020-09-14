Collierville High School reopens for in-person learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Collierville High returned to in-person instruction today after a two-week closure caused by a COVID-19 cluster.
The cluster started with two members of the football team two weeks ago. Through contact tracing, more than 300 people were left to quarantine.
The school’s in-person learning is a hybrid model, so students will attend on-campus classes two days a week.
School administrators want parents to know that they are taking safety seriously and will follow guidance by the Shelby County Health Dept. if a case is confirmed.
