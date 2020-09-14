Collierville High School reopens for in-person learning

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 14, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:13 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Collierville High returned to in-person instruction today after a two-week closure caused by a COVID-19 cluster.

The cluster started with two members of the football team two weeks ago. Through contact tracing, more than 300 people were left to quarantine.

The school’s in-person learning is a hybrid model, so students will attend on-campus classes two days a week.

School administrators want parents to know that they are taking safety seriously and will follow guidance by the Shelby County Health Dept. if a case is confirmed.

