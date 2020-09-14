COVID-19 confirmed at a Germantown elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Municipal School District notified parents today that a staff member tested positive for coronavirus at one of its elementary schools.
The staff member was an employee at Farmington Elementary School, and all possible close contacts have been notified by school administration.
Every time the district becomes aware of a positive COVID-19 case, their GMSD Positive Task Force works with school administration to complete a preliminary investigation and transition any possible close contacts to virtual learning.
The Shelby County Health Dept. is notified each time there is a positive case and is required to perform an investigation to determine quarantine orders. The health department also determines whether possible student-to-student has happened in the school setting.
At this time, there has not been evidence on student-to-student transmission.
