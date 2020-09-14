175 DeSoto County students in quarantine after 23 virus cases reported among students, 11 among staff

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools is reporting 175 of its students are currently in quarantine after 23 COVID-19 cases were identified among students and 11 among staff.
The district released data from the week of Sept. 8 through Sept. 11 showing which schools have been affected. The chart below breaks down the numbers of cases and individuals in quarantine according to schools within DCS.
Of the 14 cases at Lewisburg High School, 13 of those were student-athletes of the same sports team that tested positive for the virus.
DCS says the numbers in the chart above do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to school.
According to the district, there can be quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. Those situations occur as a result of close contact with an employee.
DCS says their information could be slightly different than data from the MSDH because the state’s data includes private schools.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.