175 DeSoto County students in quarantine after 23 virus cases reported among students, 11 among staff

175 DeSoto County students in quarantine after 23 virus cases reported among students, 11 among staff
COVID-19 in DeSoto County Schools (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 1:13 PM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools is reporting 175 of its students are currently in quarantine after 23 COVID-19 cases were identified among students and 11 among staff.

The district released data from the week of Sept. 8 through Sept. 11 showing which schools have been affected. The chart below breaks down the numbers of cases and individuals in quarantine according to schools within DCS.

School Name Number of new confirmed COVID-19 student cases
(Sept. 8-11)		 Number of new student quarantine
(Sept. 8-11)
DeSoto Central High School 0 10
Hernando High School 3 27
Hernando Middle School 0 3
Lake Cormorant High School 2 0
Lewisburg High School 14 76
Lewisburg Middle School 2 36
Lewisburg Elementary School 1 0
Lewisburg Primary School 1 12
Southaven Intermediate School 0 5
Hope Sullivan Elementary School 0 4
Southaven Elementary School 0 2

Of the 14 cases at Lewisburg High School, 13 of those were student-athletes of the same sports team that tested positive for the virus.

DCS says the numbers in the chart above do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to school.

According to the district, there can be quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. Those situations occur as a result of close contact with an employee.

DCS says their information could be slightly different than data from the MSDH because the state’s data includes private schools.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.