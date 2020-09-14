Drop in temperatures and chance for rain this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and humid this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Although there may still be a few clouds this morning, we will have sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s. It will be mostly dry today and tonight. We will have a breezy northeast wind around 15 mph through early evening. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s tonight.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 86. Winds will be northeast 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 69. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be a chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers tomorrow, but the best rain chances will be east of the Mississippi River. There will be a better chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of hurricane Laura pass to our east. A cold front will move through on Friday, which may also deliver spotty rain. This front will drop temperatures and humidity for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with low temperatures in the lower 60s.
