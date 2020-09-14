Drop in temperatures and chance for rain this week

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be a chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers tomorrow, but the best rain chances will be east of the Mississippi River. There will be a better chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of hurricane Laura pass to our east. A cold front will move through on Friday, which may also deliver spotty rain. This front will drop temperatures and humidity for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with low temperatures in the lower 60s.