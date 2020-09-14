$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you the lucky winner?
The Tennessee Lottery says a ticket winning more than $1 million was sold in Memphis.
According to the Tennessee Lottery, a Tennessee Cash player matched five out of five numbers, plus the Cash Ball in Friday’s drawing.
The jackpot was $1,148,030.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Elvis Exxon at 4679 Elvis Presley Blvd.
This is the 300th $1 million-plus winning ticket since the Tennessee Lottery began in 2004.
