$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Memphis
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 14, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 11:26 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you the lucky winner?

The Tennessee Lottery says a ticket winning more than $1 million was sold in Memphis.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, a Tennessee Cash player matched five out of five numbers, plus the Cash Ball in Friday’s drawing.

The jackpot was $1,148,030.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Elvis Exxon at 4679 Elvis Presley Blvd.

This is the 300th $1 million-plus winning ticket since the Tennessee Lottery began in 2004.

