Memphis-area doctor killed in plane crash near Jackson, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities have identified a Memphis-area doctor as the pilot killed Friday in a plane crash near Jackson, Tennessee.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirms Bryan Jackson, of Bartlett, died early Friday morning when his small plane crashed on the way to the airport in Millington. No one else was on board.
Jackson was a surgeon at Memphis Surgical Specialists.
Records show the plane -- a Beechcraft A36 Bonanza -- was registered to Jackson.
According to the FAA, the plane departed Dickson County Municipal Airport en route to Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington. Jackson radioed McKeller Sipes Airport in Jackson around 2:30 a.m., saying he needed to make an emergency landing.
The plane crashed about a mile from the airport in a wooded area in Huntersville. The cause is still unknown.
The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.