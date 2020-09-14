MLGW moratorium on disconnections expires

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of MLGW customers behind on their bills could lose power today.
That’s because MLGW’s moratorium on payments ends Monday morning.
This was the second time this year a moratorium was put in place due to the pandemic. The previous moratorium lasted nearly six months.
It ended in August with thousands of people’s power being cut off.
You may remember the long lines outside payment offices as people scrambled to pay their bills.
MLGW says about half of the 30,000 customers who were eligible to have their utilities disconnected then were able to pay or work out a payment extension.
MLGW has established an extended payment plan where customers affected by COVID-19 must pay 15% toward their bill.
Those who are not affected by COVID-19 must pay 25%. They then have 12 months to pay off their bill. The City of Memphis has also provided $2.5 million for utility assistance to MIFA for its Plus-1 program.
Help is also available through the Shelby County Community Services Agency.
Both MIFA and CSA say they’ve received a lot of applications.
They encourage those still in need of help to apply.
For more information on MLGW utility assistance programs, visit http://www.mlgw.com/residential/assistanceprograms
You can also contact CSA by visiting https://shelbycountycsa.org/services/energy-assistance. CSA applications can also be dropped off at 3772 S. Hickory Ridge Mall, Suite 515.
