New COVID-19 cluster in local nursing home reported including 3 reported deaths

“Here at Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, safety has always been our top priority. Before it was mandated we voluntarily started requiring universal masking in our facility. We formed a task force and started implementing industry best practices for prevention and containment. We designated a portion of our facility for isolation of potential or suspected cases. Upon return from hospital stays and upon new admission or whenever it deemed prudent, we isolate and monitor residents for symptoms. All employees are tested weekly. Visitation has been halted and group activities suspended. Employees have been held to very strict guidelines requiring them to be tested weekly and report all other facilities they may be working in addition to Graceland. If they should test positive, they are prohibited from working at Graceland again until they test negative twice. "We are proud of our efforts; however, when dealing with a pandemic no plan is foolproof. We have family members, friends and peers who have succumb to the highly infectious and danger virus. This illness is no respecter of person or position. Statistically, COVID-19 would inevitably arrive at our facility, so we have worked diligently for the last 6 months to be prepared.