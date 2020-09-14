Quiet evening ahead but a passing downpour possible through mid-week

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be an even better chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of Sally pass to our southeast. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. A cold front will move through on Friday, which could mean a shower or two, but most will stay dry. Highs will only be in the low 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s Friday night.