Quiet evening ahead but a passing downpour possible through mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to break up a little through sunset with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It will remain breezy through the evening with winds of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 69. Wind northeast 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% of a passing downpour, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be an even better chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of Sally pass to our southeast. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. A cold front will move through on Friday, which could mean a shower or two, but most will stay dry. Highs will only be in the low 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s Friday night.
WEEKEND: The front will give us a drop in temperatures and humidity both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with low temperatures in the low 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.