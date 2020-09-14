SCS raising money to help families with utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Board of Education is partnering with SchoolSeed to fundraise for families with outstanding utility bills during online learning.
The SCS Board Cares Utility Assistance Fund will allow qualifying SCS families to receive grant money to pay MLGW bills and prevent utilities from being disconnected.
This one-time grant, funded by private donations, will help hinder interruptions with virtual instruction.
This fundraiser was initiated by board member Joyce Dorse Coleman after seeing the impact of coronavirus on already distressed households.
“With so many families experiencing hardships due to the public health crisis, it is so important for our community to rally around our students,” Coleman said. “Without power at home, they will certainly miss out on key instructional time.”
To receive the grant, parents must apply on the SchoolSeed website. SchoolSeed will verify information with SCS and MLGW and notify applicants of their statues withing five days. If approved, funds will be sent directly to MLGW to be credited to the applicant’s account.
The maximum grant amount is $200. If an applicant gets approved and funds are not immediately available, they will be put on a waiting list.
To qualify for the SCS Board Cares Utility Assistance Fund, parents must meet the following requirements:
- Have a disconnect notice from MLGW for the current billing cycle
- Be the legal guardian of a child or children currently enrolled in an SCS school
- The child or children reside with you full time
- The address on record for the student with SCS must match the address on account with MLGW
- MLGW bill must be in your name
For more information on how to apply for the grant and/or how to donate, visit www.schoolseed.org.
