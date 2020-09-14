Domino’s commits to donate $100M as St. Jude begins construction for new patient housing facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Hospital is set to begin construction on a new housing facility for patients and their families and Domino’s has committed to raising millions for the project.
Construction for The Domino’s Village will cost $100 million and Domino’s has committed to donating that amount over the next 10 years in contribution to the facility and the mission of St. Jude.
The new six-story, 288,990 square foot facility is set to open in the spring of 2023 and will include a parking garage, outside courtyard and play area and a pedestrian bridge across North Third Street.
The Domino’s Village will be equipped with 140 units, including one, two and three-bedroom suites/apartments.
St. Jude says the addition of The Domino’s Village will help meet the increased need to serve children in need.
