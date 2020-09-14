Staying humid with daily rain chances

REST OF THE WEEK: There is a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening scattered showers tomorrow as moisture from the remnants of Sally move into the region. The best chance of rain chances will be east of the Mississippi River. There will be an even better chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of Sally moves east. A cold front will move through on Friday, which could mean a few showers but most will stay dry. The front will give us a drop in temperatures and humidity for the weekend. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the lower 80s with low temperatures in the lower 60s.