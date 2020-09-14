Tennessee Task Force 1 deploys to Louisiana for Hurricane Sally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Task Force 1, consisting of 45 responders including firefighters, paramedics, doctors, engineers, and canine holders, deployed Sunday in wake of Hurricane Sally.
They activated as a Type 3 Team with water capabilities.
The team arrived at the State Fire Marshal’s Office in Baton Rouge, La., at 12:30 a.m. this morning.
They met this morning with the White Incident Support Team (IST) who informed them that they would be moving to Hammond Regional Airport located in Hammond, La., which will position them in a strategic location in the event their team is needed.
The latest weather outlook indicates the storm is turning slowly to the east and gaining strength. The length of the tour is uncertain.
Cellular service may possibly be compromised in the area, but they will provide updates when available.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.