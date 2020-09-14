3 wanted for weekend drive-by shooting involving father, young child in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caught on camera -- Memphis police are looking for three men who ambushed a man firing several shots at him and his young child.
The shooting happened in the middle of the day in a Hickory Hill neighborhood. Police say the victim was dropping his child off at his mother’s house when the shots were fired.
The video captured by MPD Skycop cameras shows three men pull up in a gray car -- and open fire on the man with his child close by.
Police say the gunmen left and came back again firing more shots.
This happened in the middle of the day just after 11:30 Sunday morning on Briar Place.
Police say the gunmen were driving a gray Pontiac Grand Prix with damage to the front left fender.
The good news, no one was injured but these men are now wanted.
If you have any information that might help solve this case you’re asked to call Crimestoppers and you can leave an anonymous tip. The number is 901-528-CASH.
