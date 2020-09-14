Weekly testing positivity rate falls, 6 additional virus deaths reported in Shelby County

Experts doubt COVID-19 vaccine will be ready soon, despite Trump assurances
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 14, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 11:41 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 105 new cases and six additional deaths across the county in the last 24 hours.

The health department says there have been 29,117 cases identified and 424 deaths reported in connection to the virus.

There are currently 1,399 active cases in Shelby County, accounting for 4.8% of all cases.

With new cases being reported daily, SCHD has been tracking the COVID-19 testing positivity rate in Shelby County. The rate took a dive for 9.7% during the first week of August as opposed to its 11.5% rating the week before.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 14
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 14 (Source: WMC)

In previous task force news conferences, health officials are hopeful to keep the overall positivity rate below 10%.

Health officials are also tracking health care resource utilization in the Mid-South. ICU utilization is currently at 87%, not far from reaching the red zone for capacity.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 14
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 14 (Source: WMC)

An alternate care facility has been constructed in Memphis in the event coronavirus hospitalizations get out of hand.

Several long-term care facilities are under investigation as the health department works to resolve COVID-19 clusters affecting residents and staff. There are 20 facilities with ongoing clusters a of Monday, September 14.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 14
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 14 (Source: WMC)

There are also several facilities that have completed their clusters. Clusters are considered completed or resolved after a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of COVID-19. There has been a total of 103 deaths across all of the facilities, according to SCHD.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 14
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 14 (Source: WMC)

To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.

Read more coronavirus coverage here

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.