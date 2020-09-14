WMC and UofM team up to broadcast games for ESPN streaming service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is partnering with the University of Memphis athletics department to produce games for the new American Athletic Conference national television agreement with ESPN.
“I am thrilled that we can list the University of Memphis as a partner in this effort,” said Jonathan Mitchell, WMC Action News 5 general manager. “We can’t wait to help bring the University of Memphis brand to the entire nation.”
The television rights deal requires each AAC school to produce all men’s and women’s basketball home games not selected for national distribution, plus additional games featuring baseball, softball and men’s and women’s soccer. ESPN will produce all home football games.
WMC Action New 5 won the bid in response to a UofM request for proposal process using cutting-edge technology as the lead distribution method.
“We are excited about this new venture with WMC Action News 5 and their spirit of entrepreneurship and partnership,” said Laird Veatch, UofM athletics director. “Delivering the games to ESPN+ using this special technology will allow us to operate at a fraction of the cost of other solutions, while maintaining high-end quality.”
Memphis and WMC Action News 5 will produce 14 games during the 2020-21 academic year in addition to the men’s and women’s basketball home games. In each of the next two seasons, those numbers will dramatically increase, culminating with an additional 50 games in year three of the agreement.
All games produced by WMC Action News 5 will be available exclusively on ESPN+, a paid streaming service of ESPN.
The schedule of games will be announced as team schedules are finalized.
