Arkansas movie theater left damaged after fire breaks out overnight

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A Mid-south movie theater is damaged after a fire broke out overnight in Wynne, Arkansas.
The Wynne Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation but they have reason to believe it started in the projector room upstairs.
The Arkansas Fire Fighter Association posted on a picture of the theater on Facebook as the fire was burning. You can see the flames and smoke coming from the top of the building.
A video we have of the aftermath shows how the fire caused a lot of damage, but the good thing is no one was inside at the time because the theater was closed. Firefighters say the business will have to stay closed but they believe that even with all the damage, it can be repaired.
Again, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. They’ve asked the police department for assistance as well because it is a commercial business.
