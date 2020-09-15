FBI preparing security against election crimes and other threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2020 election is less than a couple of months away, and the FBI is working to identify possible election crimes that may happen on or before election day.
Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis field office Doug Korneski says the FBI plays a major role in securing elections.
“The FBI for decades has stood ready and investigated election crimes and a myriad of threats,” Korneski said.
Investigations include voter fraud to cybersecurity, which these days includes monitoring social media.
“We know our adversaries - particularly our foreign adversaries like Russia, China, Iran - create fictitious profiles on social media platforms, spread misinformation and spread discord throughout the country,” he said.
Korneski added that the FBI have teamed up with private sector partners to crack down on fake accounts.
“We realized that we can’t police the entire internet. But the private sector partners, through the use of their own use agreements, are able to keep people off their platforms,” he said.
There is likely to be more people voting by mail this year due to concerns over the pandemic. Korneski said that fact does not make him more concerned about voter fraud. “It’s always a concern of any kind of voter fraud,” he explained, “but no more than any other year are we concerned about it.”
If you know that an election crime is being committed - such as election day scams or being denied entry to a polling place - then you should report it to the FBI.
You can report by calling the FBI’s Memphis field office at 901-747-4300 or online at tips.FBI.gov.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.