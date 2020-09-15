901 FC dismisses head coach; assistant named as interim replacement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC announced Tuesday the team has dismissed head coach Tim Mulqueen.
In a statement posted to Twitter, principal owner Peter Freund said, “Tim was the first coach in 901 FC history and we are incredibly grateful for his countless hours and dedication to the club. That said, our goal from day one has been to build a winning culture and compete for a USL Championship and so far we have fallen short.”
The team also shared a statement from sporting director Tim Howard, who also plays goalkeeper: “Mulch’s belief and hard work never wavered as he took on the task of leading 901 FC from its inception. We are proud that he will always be the first head coach in our franchise’s history. Unfortunately, the results have fallen short of our expectations.”
Howard goals on to wish Mulqueen the best, adding the club is conducting an international search for the next head coach.
Under Mulqueen, 901 FC registered 11 wins, 11 draws and 24 losses in just under two USL Championship seasons.
Assistant coach Ben Pirmann will serve as interim head coach until the position is filled.
