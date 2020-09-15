Hurricane Sally & 3 other tropical systems

This Hurricane season has already broken or tied records but no big surprise as there have been so many firsts in 2020. This is only the 2nd time, that the Atlantic season has had a "V" named storm. The first v named storm was in 2005 which had the most storms on record at 28 named storms. Another 2nd for this season is that there were 5 named storms in the Atlantic at once. The first time that there were 5 at a time on record was the 1971 Hurricane Season. In addition, this season broke records before it officially began by having 2 named storms prior to the official start of hurricane season.