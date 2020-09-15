The latest on Hurricane Sally and a look ahead to fall temperatures in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers, a breezy northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, northeast winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows near 70.
THIS WEEK: A cold front will move through the area Thursday making for a partly to mostly cloudy day along with a very slight chance of a stray shower, highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows near 60.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows near 60. Sunday will be sunny with highs near 80 and lows again near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
