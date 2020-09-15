Memphis Zoo mourns loss of Xing the red panda

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the two red panda brothers that joined the Memphis Zoo’s CHINA exhibit in Jan. has unfortunately passed away.
The zoo announced in a statement that Xing was euthanized due to a “rapidly progressive, irreversible neurological condition.” He was described by his keepers as shy, and they often found him in his exhibit’s tree or air-conditioned den.
“He wanted to be sure you were deserving of his trust,” Zookeeper Susan commented. “I can’t even describe how thrilled I was the first time Xing came down from the trees to train with me.”
Keepers also described Xing as exceptionally handsome and that his favorite treat was frozen grapes.
Xing and his brother Itsuki were born at the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Canada in 2014.
The zoo described Xing’s death as “a significant loss for all of us here at Memphis Zoo, as well as the red panda population as he was a genetically valuable animal.”
