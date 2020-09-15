Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in U of M parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating an armed robbery on the University of Memphis campus.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, the university sent an alert to students saying a man was robbed in the parking lot at Houston and Southern.

The University says the armed suspects approached the man and took his car.

Police say the suspects were driving a dark sedan with a bungee cord holding the trunk.

If you have any information -- call police right away.

