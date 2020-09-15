Rain chances are low most of the week

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be a slight chance of a shower Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of Sally pass to our southeast. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. A cold front will move through on Friday, which could mean a shower or two, but most will stay dry. Highs will only be in the low 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s Friday night.