Rain chances are low most of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wind northeast 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy with a 30% of a passing downpour, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low around 71. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be a slight chance of a shower Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of Sally pass to our southeast. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. A cold front will move through on Friday, which could mean a shower or two, but most will stay dry. Highs will only be in the low 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s Friday night.
WEEKEND: The front will give us a drop in temperatures and humidity both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with low temperatures in the low 60s. The dry pattern will continue into next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.