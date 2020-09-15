SCS superintendent says district will postpone fall sports until further notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray announced Tuesday the district will postpone contact sports until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ray shared a video explaining the decision on Twitter, saying despite collaborative efforts in the district and locally to reduce the spread of COVID-19, there is “still far too much uncertainty to move forward with athletic practices and competitions.”
“I cannot in good conscience permit our amateur athletes to resume sports at this time, given the risks and exposure for them and their families, not to mention the unknown long-term health impact of this virus," said Ray.
The decision comes after a group of SCS football coaches submitted their own plan to play last month.
Ray says while SCS continues virtual learning there will be no contact sports, but conditioning and independent workouts will continue.
When the district begins discussing the option for in-person classes, it will also discuss the option for families to resume contact sports.
