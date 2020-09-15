Security guard in critical condition following shooting at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was rushed to the hospital overnight Tuesday following a shooting at an apartment complex on Merton Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a security guard, had been shot twice including once in the chest and a bullet grazed his hand.
According to the police report, the suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a white tank top and appeared to be using an assault rifle. He was last seen driving a red Chevy Cruze heading westbound on Peres Avenue.
Investigators on the scene said there were six shell casings found.
At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition.
If you have any information about either of these shootings call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.