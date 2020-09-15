Shelby Co. Health Dept. investigating 2 COVID-19 clusters at UofM; 36 cases among students, staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During Tuesday afternoon’s COVID-19 task force briefing, the Shelby County Health Department confirmed there are 36 active COVID-19 cases on the University of Memphis campus.
Officials say two clusters are under investigation -- one involving the university’s athletic department.
This comes after football was suspended over COVID-19 concerns last week.
The health department was unable to specify the break down of cases due to the cases still being under investigation.
SCHD says more details will come as officials work to find out more about the clusters.
