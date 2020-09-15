Showers possible over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but a stray shower will be possible this afternoon and evening. However, most of the area will not see much rain. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon and it will still feel muggy. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 70s and a passing shower will be possible tonight.