Showers possible over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but a stray shower will be possible this afternoon and evening. However, most of the area will not see much rain. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon and it will still feel muggy. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 70s and a passing shower will be possible tonight.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 30%. High: 86. Winds will be northeast 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 69. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers tomorrow. The best chance for rain will be in northeast Mississippi and west Tennessee as the remnants of Hurricane Sally pass to our east. A cold front will move through on Friday, but it will be dry.
WEEKEND: The front will drop temperatures and humidity for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will have abundant sunshine and no rain over the weekend too.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.