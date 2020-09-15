Terminix announces new name, CEO, and ticker symbol

“I am excited to join the Terminix team,” Ponton said in the release. “People are at the heart of this great business and leading brand, and I look forward to working closely with our executive leadership team, field managers, and customer-facing employees, as I learn the operating procedures, culture, and key customer dynamics that are so important to our success. As a pure-play pest control company, we will greatly enhance our customer focus through service excellence, retention improvement, and performance consistency, that will ultimately lead to increased shareholder value.”