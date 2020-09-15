University of Memphis delays plans to add in-person classes next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Tuesday it would delay the phased return to campus set to begin Sept. 21.
In an update posted on the university’s coronavirus page, the UofM says they will keep the campus density at current levels and not add additional face-to-face classes as originally scheduled.
“We will continue to monitor available data and consider any adjustments that would increase the density on our campus only after we are sure that the rates of infection are stable or declining. A target date for the next review will be the beginning of October at the earliest,” reads the statement.
The Shelby County Health Department said Tuesday they were monitoring two separate COVID-19 clusters on the UofM campus. One is connected to the Tigers football program.
No details were released about the second cluster, but SCHD said there are currently 36 active cases among students and staff.
The UofM says it’s working with the county health officials to prevent any potential spread.
This story will be updated.
