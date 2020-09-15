White House’s Dr. Birx visits University of Tennessee to discuss COVID-19 response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Deborah Birx, a top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force is paying a visit to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for a round table discussion on COVID-19.
She will be accompanied by officials with UT, state and local officials and other health care professionals.
Last weekend, Birx stopped in the Mid-South paying recognition to the progress the region has made in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
After meeting with officials from the University of Mississippi in Oxford she said she was “very encouraged” by how far the Mid-South has come as the pandemic continues.
