Athletes, parents protest SCS decision to postpone fall sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools' decision to postpone fall sports until further notice has been a hard pill to swallow for some students and parents.
So much so, a group of students and parents are gathered at the Shelby County Schools Board of Education to peacefully protest the district’s decision.
On Tuesday, SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray announced the postponement of contact sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Shelby County Health Department continues to average about 100 new cases a day, a statistic that has district officials concerned for the health of their student-athletes.
Ray says, in the meantime, the district will work to do all it can to return to play. And contact sports could resume once SCS returns to in-person learning.
He says conditioning and independent workouts can continue.
On Wednesday morning, Ray also announced the district will assist junior and senior student-athletes with recruiting efforts free of charge.
