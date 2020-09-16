Brady White named AAC Offensive Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite all the COVID-19 consternations, the Tigers are ranked 15th in the nation in the latest coaches poll, and 16th in the A.P.
The U of M also getting some conference recognition for a couple of its players.
Quarterback Brady White is named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. White hit 27of 36 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in the 37-24 victory over the Red Wolves.
It’s the 5th time in his career to toss a 4-TD game. He also had 39 yards rushing.
