Breakdown: Why we are watching an asteroid closely

Astrobiologist also point out that if it were to strike the earth and cause damage, it would have to be 20 times larger to do damage to a city. 2018 VP1 is so small that it would most likely burn up in our atmosphere before it reached the ground. It is more metal in it’s makeup as oppose to the more icy or stony asteroid but again even if it were to make it to the ground, it is too small to cause any major damage.