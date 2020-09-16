Central Gardens Home Tour converts to ‘Home Detour’ due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Central Gardens Home Tour is just one of the latest Memphis events that has had to make changes because of the ongoing pandemic. But they haven’t canceled it completely.
The annual Home Tour is the biggest fundraising event for the Central Gardens Association, bringing about 2,000 visitors each year.
Project Manager Nancy Knight says typically people are allowed to tour inside a handful of the city’s historic homes in Midtown. That was the plan for this year, but then the pandemic hit.
“We just had a lot of volunteers that were apprehensive about participating. Our homeowners were a little bit trepidatious about having that many strangers in their homes,” Knight explained.
So, they had to adjust.
“So we thought we’d just do something outside. So we compiled all the research we’d done for the last 20 years and created an interactive map.”
The map can be found on the Central Garden Association’s website. It shows all 100 homes included in the tour. By clicking on them, participants can see historical information about each one.
There are 12 homes being featured as “selfie homes.” One of them was home to the famous Memphis Mayor Edward Hull “Boss” Crump.
Participants are being asked to snap a selfie in front of the homes and post it on social media with #Detour2020 in the caption. Not only is the selfie good for getting likes on Instagram, but participants can enter it into a contest.
“They can just send all of their selfies to hometourdetour@gmail.com. That gives you the opportunity to enter the drawing for some really cool prizes,” Knight said.
The deadline to enter is Sept. 27.
While the Home Tour Detour is free this year, the Central Gardens Association is taking donations.
