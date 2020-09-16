Cold front heading our way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sally continues to move across South Alabama and will slowly weaken but still dump a lot of rain in its path. Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible this afternoon, mainly in north Mississippi. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Wind northeast 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low around 71. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
LATE WEEK COLD FRONT: Look for a mostly cloudy sky Thursday as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A cold front will move through Thursday night. Highs Friday will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday night.
WEEKEND: Expect cool nights and pleasant days with plenty of sunshine through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. The dry pattern will continue into next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
