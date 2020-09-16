Cold front tomorrow brings a big change in the pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows near 70.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a breezy north wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be sunny with afternoon highs near 80 and lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again near 80 and lows near 60. Fall begins Tuesday morning at 8:30 CDT. The day will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 and lows near 60. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
