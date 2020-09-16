DeSoto County Detention Center reports more COVID-19 cases among inmates

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Eleven more inmates at the DeSoto County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, the Mississippi State Department of Heath conducted mass testing at the facility in Hernando after 11 other inmates initially tested positive for the virus.
A spokesperson for DCDC says 265 inmates opted to undergo testing and 11 of those tests came back positive. Six of those inmates were already quarantined with symptoms.
Another 108 inmates declined the tests.
In total, 22 inmates have tested positive. The initial 11 have since recovered and returned to general population. The second group are quarantined for several more days.
Thirty-six staff members were also tested and all came back negative.
