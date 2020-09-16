Fundraisers set up for family of delivery driver shot and killed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/KAIT) - The owner of a Memphis restaurant where a delivery driver was gunned down is raising money for the man’s family.
Chayne Cardwell worked for Performance Food Group. He was shot and killed early Monday morning during a delivery to Jack Pirtle’s Chicken on South Bellevue near McLeMore Avenue.
On Wednesday, Jack Pirtle announced on social media he started a fundraiser for Cardwell’s family with a goal of raising $50,000.
“Please keep his family, his co-workers, Jack Pirtle’s family, PFG family, and every delivery driver in the city of Memphis in your thoughts and prayers,” Pirtle wrote. “These folks can never ever be appreciated enough for the job they do that truly connects to every person and every business and every household.”
A GoFundMe page is also raising money for Cardwell’s family.
The shooting remains under investigation.
