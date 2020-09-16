Fundraisers set up for family of delivery driver shot and killed in Memphis

Fundraisers set up for family of delivery driver shot and killed in Memphis
A Facebook fundraiser and a GoFundMe are raising money for the family of a delivery driver shot and killed during a stop in Memphis. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 16, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 11:42 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/KAIT) - The owner of a Memphis restaurant where a delivery driver was gunned down is raising money for the man’s family.

Chayne Cardwell worked for Performance Food Group. He was shot and killed early Monday morning during a delivery to Jack Pirtle’s Chicken on South Bellevue near McLeMore Avenue.

On Wednesday, Jack Pirtle announced on social media he started a fundraiser for Cardwell’s family with a goal of raising $50,000.

Posted by Jack Pirtle's Chicken on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

“Please keep his family, his co-workers, Jack Pirtle’s family, PFG family, and every delivery driver in the city of Memphis in your thoughts and prayers,” Pirtle wrote. “These folks can never ever be appreciated enough for the job they do that truly connects to every person and every business and every household.”

A GoFundMe page is also raising money for Cardwell’s family.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMC and KAIT. All rights reserved.