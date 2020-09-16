Funeral home offers virtual services to help with social distancing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before COVID-19, loved ones would pack into a funeral home or church with hundreds of their closest friends and relatives, but funerals look much different amid the pandemic.
“It got to where families were really just choosing family-only services and really having to limit it to only 10 family members,” said Brent Taylor, Owner of Brent Taylor and Paul B. McCarver Funeral Directors.
Taylor is a former Memphis City Councilman and has been in the funeral business for 33 years.
He took note of the changes happening and came up with a more stream-lined alternative for funeral services.
“We really are able to save families money now in the midst of the pandemic because they don’t have to pay for chapels or visitation rooms that funeral homes are now burdened with that expense.”
At Taylor’s new funeral home on Poplar near Memorial Park Cemetery – you’ll find caskets and florals – but no chapel inside.
Families can hire a funeral director to handle services off-site.
“Really we can conduct the service at the family’s church or graveside service and save the family about $5,000.”
Taylor says he thinks more funeral homes will adapt to limitations concerning large gatherings brought on by COVID-19 -- even post-pandemic.
“Once we merge from the pandemic I think funeral customs are going to look completely different than they did pre-pandemic and I think this is one of the things that’ll have a lasting impact in terms of how we do funerals in the future.”
Taylor says all funeral services are now livestreamed for loved ones who aren’t able to attend.
He says pre-pandemic many families weren’t fond of streaming services, but that has since changed.
