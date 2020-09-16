Germantown, Collierville reopening playgrounds Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown and Town of Collierville have announced that all playgrounds will be reopening Saturday.
Germantown officials say some playgrounds may not have all swings rehung before Saturday’s reopening, but users are still welcome to safely play on the other structures.
According to Germantown and Collierville officials, the playgrounds have not been sanitized and citizens should use cautiously at their own risk.
New signs will be placed at all playgrounds reminding users that the surfaces are not regularly sanitized and to use the equipment at your own risk. All recommended social distance practices must be followed.
Collierville parks are open everyday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Hinton Park closes at dusk.
