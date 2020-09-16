Gotti comes through in shaky debut with Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - What a debut for Stephen Gostkowski as Kicker for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans Monday night!
Gotti, who spent the first 14 years of his NFL career as an All-Pro Kicker with the New England Patriots, couldn’t get it between the uprights last night at Denver. Gostkowski missed two field goals, had one blocked and even missed an extra point. But, in the last seconds with the Titans down a point and the game on the line, the former University fo Memphis star nails a 25 yarder for the win.
Final score: Titans win it 16-14.
“I’ve been kicking pretty well. Definitely a lot better than that," said Gostkowski. "It’s an easy job when you’re doing well. and a tough job when you’re doing bad.”
Gostkowski and Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel won Super Bowls together at New England, that may be one reason why the coach stayed with his former teammate.
