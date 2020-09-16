Gotti comes through in shaky debut with Titans

Gotti, who spent the first 14 years of his NFL career as an All-Pro Kicker with the New England Patriots, couldn’t get it between the uprights last night at Denver. Gostkowski missed two field goals, had one blocked and even missed an extra point. But, in the last seconds with the Titans down a point and the game on the line, the former University fo Memphis star nails a 25 yarder for the win.