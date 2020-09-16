Grizzlies places 2 on NBA first team all rookie squad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are the only team with two players named to the NBA’s First Team All-Rookie Squad. Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, of course, leads the way as the only unanimous rookie on the first team.
Morant leads all Rookies in scoring with 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.8 assists. Joining Morant is his Memphis teammate Brandon Clarke. The Forward from Gonzaga led all rookies and most of the league in field goal percentage.
Clarke averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds a game.
Other first reamers are Miami’s Kendrick Nunn, Zion Williamson of the Pelicans and Golden State’s Eric Paschall. Former Ole Miss and Southaven High Star Terence Davis is named to the All-Rookie second team.
