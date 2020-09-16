Judge to decide if man who killed car thief will serve prison time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge will decide next month if a man will have to serve prison time for shooting and killing a car thief earlier this year.
Quincy Hunter pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
He had been arrested on a charge of second degree murder following the shooting at a Hickory Hill gas station in March.
Hunter told police he was inside a gas station when he saw someone get into his car and drive off.
According to court documents, Hunter told detectives he panicked and started shooting at the fleeing vehicle.
The driver died after crashing into a pole at Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold and had been shot several times, according to officers.
Hunter got a ride from someone else and left the area, but later turned himself into police.
Under the plea, Hunter now faces an eight year sentence in the case.
The judge will decide October 21 if the time will be served in prison, on probation, or a combination of the two, according to defense attorney Leslie Ballin.
A charge of voluntary manslaughter involves intentionally or knowingly killing someone “in a state of passion produced by adequate provocation sufficient to lead a reasonable person to act in an irrational manner,” according to the Shelby County District Attorney.
