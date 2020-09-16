Memphis Zoo to kick off first-ever Zoobertoberfest next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next month, the Memphis Zoo will kick off its first-ever Zootoberfest -- a month-long celebration with German flair.
Every Saturday and Sunday except Oct. 31, Zootoberfest will bring a new way to celebrate the month.
Guests can buy a Zoo stein or beer mug to sip German beer while enjoying a fall afternoon.
Local breweries will also offer their specialty Oktoberfest beers.
Draft root beer and root beer floats will also be available for the kids.
